Mets' Jay Bruce: Stationed on bench Sunday
Bruce is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
Bruce has just one hit in his past three starts, so manager Mickey Callaway has opted to give the veteran outfielder the day off. Brandon Nimmo draws the start in right field and will bat leadoff in his absence.
