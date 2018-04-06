Mets' Jay Bruce: Swats grand slam Thursday
Bruce went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.
It was quite the way for Bruce to hit his first homer of the season, as his bases clearing roundtripper in the seventh inning put the Mets up six and essentially put the game out of reach. He also knocked a double earlier in the game and scored on a Stephen Strasburg bunt. Bruce has now collected a hit in five of six games to open the season, though Thursday was his first multi-hit effort.
