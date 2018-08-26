Mets' Jay Bruce: Third straight start
Bruce will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Playing time looked to be a concern for Bruce when he returned from the 10-day disabled list Friday, but he'll draw his third straight start to close out the series. After making the first two of his starts at his familiar right-field spot, Bruce will step in at first base for a resting Wilmer Flores in the matinee. The Mets' outfield will become more crowded once Brandon Nimmo (finger) is reinstated from the DL on Monday, so it remains difficult to envision Bruce hanging onto a full-time role throughout September.
