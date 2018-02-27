Bruce (foot) is in the lineup Tuesday against Houston, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Bruce was delayed to start the spring while battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot but appears to be on track to be at full strength by Opening Day. He had battled the same condition in 2017 as well, though, so it could be something which pops up again at some point down the road.

