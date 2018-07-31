Mets' Jay Bruce: To play some first base

Bruce (hip) will play some first base after returning from the disabled list, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The veteran has played three games at first this season and started there 10 times last year. The move will have minimal effect on his fantasy value, though owners in most leagues can likely count on him gaining or retaining first-base eligibility next season.

