Bruce is expected to get the occasional start at first base against right-handed starters, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Micky Callaway stated that Bruce will likely get a few starts "now and again" at first base, especially when they face multiple right-handed starting pitchers in a row. Although Adrian Gonzalez and Wilmer Flores are the team's primary first basemen, Bruce will rotate in on occasion.

