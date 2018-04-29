Mets' Jay Bruce: To see time at first base
Bruce is expected to get the occasional start at first base against right-handed starters, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Manager Micky Callaway stated that Bruce will likely get a few starts "now and again" at first base, especially when they face multiple right-handed starting pitchers in a row. Although Adrian Gonzalez and Wilmer Flores are the team's primary first basemen, Bruce will rotate in on occasion.
