Bruce will rejoin the Mets prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

This was a bit of a given, but it's worth noting that Bruce can safely be deployed in weekly formats. Dominic Smith was already sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas after Sunday's game as a corresponding move. Bruce was hitting .233/.313/.383 with three home runs and two steals in 134 plate appearances prior to leaving the team for the birth of his child.

