Mets' Jay Bruce: Will be back Tuesday
Bruce will rejoin the Mets prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
This was a bit of a given, but it's worth noting that Bruce can safely be deployed in weekly formats. Dominic Smith was already sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas after Sunday's game as a corresponding move. Bruce was hitting .233/.313/.383 with three home runs and two steals in 134 plate appearances prior to leaving the team for the birth of his child.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...