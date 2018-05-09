Bruce will be placed on paternity leave following Wednesday's game and will miss this weekend's series against Philadelphia, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Bruce will spend the full three days allotted with his family before returning to the fold for a two-game set against Toronto on Tuesday. Prior to his absence, Bruce will play right field and hit out of the cleanup spot for Wednesday's contest in Cincinnati.

