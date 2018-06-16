Mets' Jay Bruce: Won't return to lineup Saturday

The Mets plan to hold Bruce (back) out of the lineup Saturday, though he may be available to pinch hit, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Bruce will sit out of the lineup for the third consecutive day, but the Mets plan on him rejoining the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. Brandon Nimmo has started in right field the last two games, with Jose Bautista earning both starts in left field.

