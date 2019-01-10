Mets' Jed Lowrie: Agrees to deal with Mets
Lowrie agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Lowrie has been rewarded after putting together a career year in 2018. The 34-year-old earned his first All-Star selection last season after slashing .267/.353/.448 line with 23 homers and 99 RBI in 157 games with the A's. It's unclear where the veteran infielder will initially slot in with his new team -- he can play second or third base -- but he figures to see a healthy dosage of plate appearances regardless of his position.
