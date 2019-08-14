Mets' Jed Lowrie: Faces live pitching
Lowrie (calf) took live batting practice Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Lowrie, who also took grounders and did some running Wednesday. The veteran infielder has been sidelined all season due to numerous different issues with both legs, but he's inching closer to a minor-league rehab assignment, which would mark the final step in his recovery process. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said "it's absolutely our hope and expectation" that Lowrie will play for the Mets this season, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
More News
-
Mets' Jed Lowrie: Remains without return timetable•
-
Mets' Jed Lowrie: Injury issues move to right side•
-
Mets' Jed Lowrie: Season debut still not in sight•
-
Mets' Jed Lowrie: Not ready for rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Jed Lowrie: Still not ready for rehab stint•
-
Mets' Jed Lowrie: Not close to return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...