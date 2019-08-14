Lowrie (calf) took live batting practice Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Lowrie, who also took grounders and did some running Wednesday. The veteran infielder has been sidelined all season due to numerous different issues with both legs, but he's inching closer to a minor-league rehab assignment, which would mark the final step in his recovery process. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said "it's absolutely our hope and expectation" that Lowrie will play for the Mets this season, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

