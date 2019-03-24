Lowrie (knee) has started fielding ground balls, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Lowrie has also been swinging from both sides of the plate with no issues. While the veteran infielder is making progress steady progress, he's expected to open the season on the IL and remains without a timeline for his return. With Todd Frazier (oblique) also expected to miss the beginning of the season, Jeff McNeil should fill in at the hot corner.

