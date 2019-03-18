Mets' Jed Lowrie: Goes through light agility work
Lowrie (knee) played catch and did some light agility work Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Given where Lowrie is at this point with just 10 days to go before Opening Day, it appears likely that the veteran is headed for a trip to the injured list. With Todd Frazier (oblique) also questionable for the start of the season, the Mets could move Jeff McNeil back in from the outfield or give J.D. Davis some time at third base.
