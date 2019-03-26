Lowrie (knee) resumed hitting off a tee Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It's yet another small step forward in the recovery process for Lowrie, who recently added fielding drills to his regimen of baseball activities. The real test for Lowrie's health will come when he's cleared to begin a running program, which could happen at some point within the next week or two. The Mets intend to place Lowrie on the injured list prior to Opening Day to provide some extra roster flexibility while they await his return.

