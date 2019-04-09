Mets' Jed Lowrie: Hitting but not yet running
Lowrie (knee) hit on the field for the second time Tuesday but still isn't sprinting, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Lowrie's sprained left knee capsule has now kept him from sprinting for nearly six weeks, and there's no indication of when he'll be able to do so. He'll likely knee a lengthy rehab assignment once he's able to run again, as he lost most of his spring training to the injury.
