Mets' Jed Lowrie: Injury issues move to right side
Lowrie's left side is now doing well, but he's now dealing with a low-grade right calf strain, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Lowrie has been dealing with a variety of issues in his left leg since he suffered a knee injury back in late February. Those issues appear to be dealt with but the veteran infielder remains hurt. It's hard to put faith in any particular return date for him at this point given how rough of a time he's had all year.
