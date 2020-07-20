Lowrie was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with left knee discomfort, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie had been limited during camp while recovering from a knee injury that also impacted his availability in 2019. He'll be forced to miss the start of the season as he continues to work back to full health. It's unclear exactly how much time the 36-year-old could miss as a result of the injury. Once he's able to return, Lowrie will likely be limited to a part-time role for the Mets.