Lowrie (knee) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lowrie got through his fifth minor-league rehab game -- and third with Triple-A Syracuse -- with no issues Tuesday, putting him on track to rejoin the Mets ahead of Friday's series opener against the Marlins. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since mid-February due to a knee capsule sprain, so while he figures to slide into a regular role once healthy, the Mets may look to ease him back into action with a couple of built-in off days.