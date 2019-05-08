Mets' Jed Lowrie: Likely to return Friday
Lowrie (knee) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lowrie got through his fifth minor-league rehab game -- and third with Triple-A Syracuse -- with no issues Tuesday, putting him on track to rejoin the Mets ahead of Friday's series opener against the Marlins. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since mid-February due to a knee capsule sprain, so while he figures to slide into a regular role once healthy, the Mets may look to ease him back into action with a couple of built-in off days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...