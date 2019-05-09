Lowrie (knee) may not be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Lowrie would rejoin the Mets ahead of Friday's series opener against the Marlins, though that may no longer be the case. While the veteran infielder appears to be fully healthy, the Mets may want him to play in a few more minor-league games to help get his timing down before returning, as he's gone just 2-for-23 through six rehab games between High-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Syracuse thus far. Either way, it sounds like Lowrie is nearing a return to the big-league club after missing the first month of the season with a knee capsule sprain.