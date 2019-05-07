Lowrie (knee) could be activated off the 10-day injured list for Friday's series opener against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie advanced his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend and appears primed to make his 2019 debut. The 35-year-old has been on the mend since mid-February from a knee capsule sprain, and figures to slide into a regular role at third base for the Mets.