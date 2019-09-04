Lowrie (calf) will transfer his rehab assignment from Triple-A Syracuse to short-season Brooklyn on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ideally, the Mets would have Lowrie continue his rehab with their top affiliate, but Syracuse's season came to an end Tuesday. He served as the designated hitter in Syracuse's finale, going 2-for-4 to bring his average up to .303 over 33 at-bats in his 10 rehab contests between Triple-A and High-A St. Lucie. Lowrie is expected to play the field again at some point during his stint with Brooklyn before likely making his Mets debut later in September.