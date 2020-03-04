Lowrie (knee) wouldn't reveal Wednesday when or if he expects to make his Grapefruit League debut, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "I have to refer you to the organization," Lowrie said, when asked about the matter.

The Mets have been similarly quiet about Lowrie's status this spring, and since he's still donning a bulky brace to protect the left leg he injured on multiple occasions in 2019, the 35-year-old seemingly stands little chance of being ready for Opening Day. If Lowrie eventually gains clearance to play, he'll likely be in store for light work as a utility man during his second season with the Mets.