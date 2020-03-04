Mets' Jed Lowrie: No timeline for spring debut
Lowrie (knee) wouldn't reveal Wednesday when or if he expects to make his Grapefruit League debut, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "I have to refer you to the organization," Lowrie said, when asked about the matter.
The Mets have been similarly quiet about Lowrie's status this spring, and since he's still donning a bulky brace to protect the left leg he injured on multiple occasions in 2019, the 35-year-old seemingly stands little chance of being ready for Opening Day. If Lowrie eventually gains clearance to play, he'll likely be in store for light work as a utility man during his second season with the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...