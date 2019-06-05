Manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that Lowrie (hamstring/knee) remains "a ways away" from returning from the 60-day injured list, the Associated Press reports.

Callaway's update doesn't provide any specifics regarding a potential return date for Lowrie, but the comments suggests the infielder isn't close to starting up a minor-league rehab assignment anytime soon. Lowrie resumed light baseball activities a little under two weeks ago and will need to prove he can run the bases and play defense without issue before the Mets map out of a rehab assignment. It would be surprising if he made it back from the IL before late June.