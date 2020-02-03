General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said last week that Lowrie still isn't 100 percent healthy after missing most of the 2019 season with an assortment of lower-body injuries, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. "We were pleased with [Lowrie's] progress on where he's at physically," Van Wagenen said. "We did some testing to measure his strengths and he's progressing to the point where we're optimistic of having him participate in a meaningful way in spring training games."

Van Wagenen's comments suggests the Mets are optimistic Lowrie will avoid a stint on the injured list to begin 2020, but the organization probably isn't counting on the 35-year-old to be a major contributor as he heads into the final season of a two-year, $20 million deal. Even before injuries limited him to just eight plate appearances with the Mets last season, Lowrie had a checkered medical history during his prior 11 years in the big leagues. So long as the trio of Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil enjoys relatively sound health in 2020, Lowrie looks in line to see only light duty as a utility infielder.