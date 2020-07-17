Lowrie (knee) isn't guaranteed to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lowrie is still not at full health, with manager Luis Rojas noting that he still has issues running the bases. The veteran infielder received just eight plate appearances last season after signing a two-year, $20 million contract prior to the year, with knee, hamstring and calf issues keeping him out for nearly the entirety of the campaign. The fact that the 36-year-old still isn't fully past those injuries certainly doesn't bode well for his chances of filling a major role for the Mets this season, but the team will likely be happy to get whatever they can out of him at this point.