Lowrie was diagnosed Saturday with a left knee capsule sprain and is without a clear timeline to resume baseball activities, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. "I want to be out there with the guys on Opening Day, but we need to make sure this is right and it doesn't linger," Lowrie said of his injury.

Per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Lowrie insisted than the MRI he required for the knee showed "no major damage," but the Mets nonetheless intend to take a cautious approach with a 34-year-old who hasn't exactly been a paragon of health during his career. Lowrie's comments suggest he'll likely miss most if not all of the Mets' Grapefruit League slate, paving the way for the likes of Todd Frazier, J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso to see extra work at the corner spots. If Lowrie's knee issue forces him to the injured list to begin the campaign, it's also possible utility man Jeff McNeil, who is working mostly as an outfield this spring, could re-enter the mix at the hot corner.