Lowire (calf) will start at second base on Saturday for High-A Fort Lucie, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lowrie will take the field for the first time in his rehab assignment, putting him another step closer to returning to the big league club. He has yet to make an appearance with the Mets this season, and even once he gets healthy enough to return, it's unclear what his role may be.

