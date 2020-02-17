Play

Lowrie (knee) took batting practice and participated in fielding drills without any physical restrictions Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lowire showed up to camp with a brace on his left leg after missing all but nine games last season due to injuries, so the positive reports on his health Monday are certainly a good sign. It's not yet clear what role his body will allow him to play this season.

