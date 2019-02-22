After undergoing an MRI, it was revealed that Lowrie doesn't have any significant damage in his left knee, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets can breathe a sigh of relief after Lowrie's test results provided good news. He began feeling soreness in his left knee upon his arrival at camp, and they plan to take it easy with the third baseman until he feels 100 percent healthy. Lowrie will be considered day-to-day moving forward.