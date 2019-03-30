Mets' Jed Lowrie: Rehab proceeding slowly
Manager Mickey Callaway said Saturday that Lowrie (knee) isn't as far along in his rehab as fellow infielder Todd Frazier (oblique), Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Callaway noted that Frazier should be ready to participate in simulated games at extended spring training within the next few days, while Lowrie will continue to travel with the big club and have his rehab program monitored more carefully. Since being diagnosed with a left knee capsule sprain in late February, Lowrie has resumed hitting off a tee and fielding grounders, but has yet to initiate a running program. Until that happens, the Mets probably won't have a target date for Lowrie to begin participating in rehab games.
