Mets' Jed Lowrie: Reinstated to active roster
Lowrie (calf) was activated from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Better late than never. Lowrie is on the active roster for the first time all season; he went down early in spring training with knee soreness and then suffered a calf strain in July. At 35 years old and after all the missed time, Lowrie will almost certainly be limited down the stretch. He will likely help in the infield three or four times per week.
