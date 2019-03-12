Lowrie (knee) resumed throwing and hitting Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie has been battling a strained left knee capsule. It still appears to be a stretch that he'd have time to be up to speed by Opening Day, but his return to baseball activities makes that at least a slim possibility. Barring setbacks, any potential trip to the injured list to start the season is unlikely to be a long one.

