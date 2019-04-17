Lowrie (knee) reported to the Mets' spring training facility in Florida on Wednesday to begin a regimen of live batting practice, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After the Mets wrapped up their Grapefruit League schedule, Lowrie headed north with the team to have his rehab program monitored by the big club. He hasn't been able to do much on-field work over the past three weeks beyond light hitting drills, but his return to Florida suggests he's ready to ramp things up. A rehab assignment is likely still a ways off for Lowrie, however, so he shouldn't be expected to return from the 10-day injured list until May at the earliest.