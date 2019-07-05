Mets' Jed Lowrie: Season debut still not in sight
Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Lowrie (hamstring/knee) still is "not close" to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lowrie hasn't dealt with any reported setbacks on the health front after straining his hamstring in mid-May, but the veteran infielder isn't quite making the progress the Mets had hoped he would since resuming baseball activities. The 35-year-old was initially moved to the injured list after battling a sprained left knee capsule in spring training, but the hamstring issue may be the greater concern at this juncture. For what it's worth, Callaway said he still expects Lowrie will play for the Mets in 2019, but projecting a timeline for his debut will be difficult until he starts picking up competitive at-bats in simulated or rehab games.
