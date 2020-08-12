Lowrie will receive a series of platelet-rich plasma injections on his sore left knee, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lowrie remains on the injured list, the place where he's spent the vast majority of his time since signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets in January of 2019. He appeared in just nine games last year and doesn't appear to be close to making his season debut this season, as he's on the 45-day injured list, though he could in theory be back late in the year if the injections serve their desired purpose.