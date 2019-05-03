Mets' Jed Lowrie: Shifting rehab to Triple-A
Lowrie (knee) will report to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lowrie will continue his minor-league rehab assignment with Syracuse after appearing in a pair of games with High-A St. Lucie, going 1-for-7 with a walk and one RBI in those contests. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since mid-February with a knee capsule sprain, so he'll likely need at least a few games at the highest level of the minors before he's deemed ready to rejoin the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...