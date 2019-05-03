Lowrie (knee) will report to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lowrie will continue his minor-league rehab assignment with Syracuse after appearing in a pair of games with High-A St. Lucie, going 1-for-7 with a walk and one RBI in those contests. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since mid-February with a knee capsule sprain, so he'll likely need at least a few games at the highest level of the minors before he's deemed ready to rejoin the Mets.

