The Mets Tim Healey of Newsday Lowrie (knee) to the 45-day injured list Sunday.
The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster, which will likely be reserved for outfielder Billy Hamilton, whom the Mets acquired via trade from the Giants on Sunday. The move also signals that the Mets aren't confident Lowrie will be an option in 2020 after the veteran infielder recently suffered another setback in his prolonged recovery from a left knee injury. The Mets haven't provided a formal timeline for Lowrie's return to action, but he can ruled out at least the end of August by virtue of moving to the 45-day IL.