Play

Lowrie (lower body) reported to spring training Sunday wearing a brace on his left leg, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in January that Lowrie still wasn't 100 percent healthy after missing most of last season with multiple lower-body injuries, and it appears the knee is the most bothersome of the issues, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. Per Thosar, the 35-year-old is hitting in the batting cage and fielding ground balls, which appears to be a good sign given the situation. Regardless, the team is likely to take a cautious approach in spring training after Lowrie had only eight plate appearances during the first season of a two-year, $20 million contract in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories