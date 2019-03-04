Lowrie (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

Both Lowrie and Todd Frazier (oblique) are currently sidelined, creating a lot of uncertainty at the hot corner for the Mets to begin the season. "They are continuing to stay on their course of what we need them to do," manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday. "I think that at this point it's hard to speculate what's going to happen with them from week to week. They're on that daily schedule and accomplishing what they need to be." If neither veteran is ready for Opening Day, J.D. Davis would likely be next in line at third base, although the club could also shift Jeff McNeil back to the infield.