Lowrie (knee/hamstring) continues to work out at the Mets' spring training facility but isn't making much progress towards a rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old is taking ground balls and swinging a bat, but his overall mobility remains limited as he tries to recover from a knee sprain in one leg and a hamstring strain in the other. Lowrie has yet to play a game for the team after signing with the Mets as a free agent in the offseason.