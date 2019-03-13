Lowrie said Wednesday that he's continuing to build strength in his left knee but hasn't resumed running yet, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie noted that he's been able to hit off a tee and play catch this week, but until he's cleared for defensive work and baserunning, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Both Lowrie and Todd Frazier (oblique) are at risk of opening the season on the injured list, which would pave the way for Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis to see extra action at the hot corner.