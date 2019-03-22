Mets' Jed Lowrie: Still not running
Lowrie (knee) is taking ground balls but hasn't starting running yet, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lowrie has already been ruled out for Opening Day, but it doesn't appear that he is moving rapidly towards a return. With Todd Frazier (oblique) also likely to begin the season on the injured list, Jeff McNeil should fill in with full-time at bats at third base.
