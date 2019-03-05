Lowrie (knee) has yet to resume running, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Lowrie is slowly working his way back from a left knee capsule sprain that has kept him sidelined since Feb. 20. The veteran infielder remains without a timetable for his return, but the fact that Lowrie hasn't been cleared to begin a running progression suggests he may not have enough time to get up to speed before Opening Day. His status will continue to be closely monitored throughout the remainder of camp.

