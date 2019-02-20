Mets' Jed Lowrie: Suffering from knee soreness

Lowrie will get an MRI after being limited by left knee soreness Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The second baseman reportedly started feeling the soreness when he first arrived in camp, so the team opted to ease him into spring workouts. Since the issue has yet to subside, the Mets will continue to play things cautiously with Opening Day still over a month away. More information on the topic will likely come forth once the results of the MRI are known, so consider Lowrie day-to-day until further notice.