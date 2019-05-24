Lowrie (hamstring) is participating in baseball activities, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lowrie suffered a left hamstring strain earlier this month while rehabbing from the sprained knee capsule, and shifted to the 60-day injured list earlier in the week. It remains unknown what specific baseball work the 35-year-old has been participating in, so there's no clear indication of when he may be ready to start playing in games again.

More News
Our Latest Stories