Mets' Jed Lowrie: Won't be activated Friday
Lowrie (knee) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
It was originally thought that Lowrie would rejoin New York ahead of Friday's series opener against the Marlins, but the Mets apparently want the veteran infielder to get a few more minor-league games in under his belt before making his 2019 big-league debut. Lowrie has gone just 2-for-23 across six rehab games with High-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Syracuse. He'll stick with Syracuse through the weekend, and could rejoin the Mets ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals if everything goes off without a hitch.
