Lowrie (knee) won't be ready for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets haven't yet put Lowrie on the injured list, but manager Mickey Callaway said he couldn't see him getting back from his injury in time for the start of the season. With Todd Frazier (oblique) also likely to head to the injured list, Jeff McNeil is expected to temporarily fill in at third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories