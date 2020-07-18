Lowrie (knee) won't play in either of the Mets' two exhibition games against the Yankees over the weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lowrie continues to work his way back from a knee injury that was one of the issues that caused him to miss most of the 2019 season, but the team still has concerns about his mobility. As a result, he'll be sidelined for at least the weekend. When asked whether Lowrie would be ready for Opening Day, manager Luis Rojas said, "We'll have to reassess on that."