Lowrie (knee) is no longer reporting to the team facility and won't play this season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The veteran infielder received a series of platelet-rich plasma injections in mid-August, but he apparently wasn't able to participate in baseball activities over the past month. Lowrie's time with the Mets appears to have come to an end, as he totaled only eight plate appearances and spent most of his time on the injured list after inking a two-year, $20 million deal in January 2019.