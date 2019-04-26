Lowrie (knee) is taking as many as eight at-bats per day in games at extended spring training, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lowrie has been at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida for a little over a week and appears to be ramping up his rehab work. The 35-year-old will likely require multiple minor-league rehab appearances but there's been no indication of when he might be cleared to start said assignment.